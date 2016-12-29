Eagles Free-Agent To Be Bennie Logan: ‘Would You Take Discount?’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Here’s what the Eagles’ defensive line looks like financially next season, in terms of individual cap hits.

Fletcher Cox is $9.4 million, Vinny Curry is $9 million, Brandon Graham is $7.5 million, and Connor Barwin — who can be released with only $600,000 in dead money — is $8.35 million.

That’s a total of $34.25 million cap dollars tied up in the defensive line.

And there’s 27-year-old defensive tackle Bennie Logan, who becomes a free-agent after the season. Logan, the Eagles’ third-round pick in 2013, has very played well during his first four seasons in Philadelphia recording 5.5 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 162 combined tackles, and 26 stuffs in 58 games played.

So would he take a hometown discount to stay?

“[Laughing] Would you take a discount?” Logan asked Glen Macnow and John Barchard on Wednesday’s 94WIP In The Trenches Show.

“To some point money and everything is good, but you put money aside for happiness and what not,” Logan said seriously. “It’s all about where you happy and where you fit in and here is where I’m happy in, it’s where I fit in, and it’s where I want to be.”

While Logan might not be willing to take a hometown discount per say, he made it clear that he hopes to remain in Philly.

“I don’t see myself going anywhere,” Logan said. “Of course, I never had any idea of coming into the league and bouncing from team to team or what not like that. I’ve been here four years and that’s what I’m looking forward to, just staying here as long as my career allows me to. So I really don’t think about playing for another team.

“Whatever goes on with situation, with free-agency and things, I just want to be looked at as a guy that never quit and gave it his all,” Logan continued. “Because every time I’m on the field that’s what you get for me. It’s nothing less. I have fun when I’m not there, I laugh at jokes, but when it’s time to go and get to work I’m down and ready to go.”