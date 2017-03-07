Reward In Jewish Cemetery Vandalism Case Rises To $74,000

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The reward has been raised once again to help find those responsible who vandalized a Jewish cemetery in Northeast Philadelphia.
The reward now stands at $74,000 leading to an arrest and conviction in the Mount Carmel Jewish Cemetery vandalism case.
Over 100 headstones were found knocked over on Feb. 26.
“We must allow the investigation to take its course before we can determine a specific motive or label as a particular type of crime,” the Philadelphia Police Department said in a statement. “However, this is an abominable crime that appears to target these particular headstones. We will continue to work to determine the person(s) responsible and make sure that they are held accountable for this reprehensible act.”
No suspects have been named in the case.