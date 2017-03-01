New Information Surfaces In Vandalism Of Jewish Cemetery In Northeast Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s new information surfacing about the vandalism at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Northeast Philadelphia, where more than 100 headstones were desecrated.

Northeast Detectives walked the cemetery with Bill Doran, a superintendent at Laurel Hill Cemetery for 26 years, who was in the Jewish cemetery doing some work for a family on Tuesday, February 21.

“When I got here at 9:30 a.m., the gate was already open, and unlocked” said Doran.

That’s when he noticed the toppled headstones.

“I just assumed someone had opened it, and they knew about the vandalism,” Doran said.

Inside he found hundreds of headstones recently knocked over.

With most of the recent damage in one location near the back of the cemetery, police believe who ever did this could have entered through a hole in a nearby fence.

This has not yet been deemed a hate crime, and investigators say they are exploring all possible options.

The growing reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction now stands at $69,000.