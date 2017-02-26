Community Comes Together To Cleanup Cemetery Following Gravestone Vandalism

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In a race against the waning daylight, a small army of people showed up at Mount Carmel Cemetery in the Wissinoming section of the city to upright headstones.

FULL STORY: Hundreds Of Gravestones Toppled, Vandalized At Jewish Cemetery

Philadelphia Police say sometime overnight more than 100 were knocked down, but estimates the number of toppled gravestones is much higher.

HAPPENING NOW – People assessing damage at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, a Jewish cemetery in Wissonoming section of Phila.. 100s of graves toppled pic.twitter.com/2IajMwQxsL — Joe Holden (@JoeHoldenCBS3) February 26, 2017

Jewish families have buried their dead here for more than a century. Rabbi Yosef Goldman said this was no accident.

“These are headstones that some of them weigh tons. This is something that was clear from the perspective of someone who works in the cemetery that this was done deliberately.”

Some had heard about the extensive vandalism through social media, and wanted to see it for themselves. Jennifer Groen said she just doesn’t understand.

“I don’t know why this happened, I don’t know why something like this would happen,” Groen said.

Philadelphia detectives are not speculating on a motive at this point.

Those out here are troubled by what they see, but find resolve in the compassion of others to help pick up the pieces.