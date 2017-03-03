Howard Eskin: Andy Reid To Eagles Front-Office?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Let me clarify this by saying, this is not a report and there are no sources.

It’s just Howard Eskin speculating and making an opinion. But it’s interesting.

Eskin, during the 4:00 p.m. hour of Thursday’s 94WIP Birds Town Hall, talked about the possibility of ex-Eagles coach Andy Reid coming back as president of football operations.

“I think there’s a chance if Howie Roseman doesn’t get it done in terms of the draft — and I think Joe Douglas is going to do a lot — I think there’s a chance that Andy Reid could be the next president, president under Don Smolenski, of football operations.”

Reid, 58, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at BYU in 1982. He’s entering his fifth season as the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs after, of course, 14 seasons as the Eagles’ head coach. Reid is 173-114-1 in the regular season and 11-12 in the postseason, but has never won a Super Bowl.

“Andy Reid has not signed an extension to his contract, he’s only got one year left and right now he chooses not to. Why does he choose not to sign an extension?” Eskin asked. “And that’s my speculation and question. Is he, after 20 years — it’ll be at least 20 years of coaching — is he done and ready to move onto the next chapter in football? He’s still got a really good relationship with the Eagles, firing is just part of what the business is.”

Current Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, who was hired by the Eagles after the 2015 season, spent his entire coaching career under Reid.