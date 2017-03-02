94WIP Birds Town Hall Recap

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first ever SportsRadio 94WIP Birds Town Hall took place on Thursday at Chickie’s and Pete’s in South Philly, where 94WIP hosts and Eagles analysts discussed and debated all of the hot topics surrounding the Eagles. Full schedule here.

In the 7:00 a.m. hour Ross Tucker, Joe DeCamara, and Jon Ritchie joined the 94WIP Morning Show to discuss Carson Wentz’s reported elbow soreness and Vinny Curry’s contract.

Tucker and Ritchie got into an argument over the severity of the report, indicating Wentz developed elbow soreness last season.

In the 8:00 a.m. hour Jody McDonald, Ike Reese, and Chris Carlin joined the 94WIP Morning Show. They talked about their confidence in head coach Doug Pederson.

"I'm gonna chalk up that first year to it being his first year." – @Ike58Reese on Doug Pederson. Listen live: https://t.co/32HBuJ6Jw4 — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) March 2, 2017

“It’s much easier to become less aggressive than more aggressive,” McDonald said in regards to Pederson, who was very aggressive in year one. “It’s easier to skim back then become something then you’re really not.”

At 8:30am, Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman completely debunked the report about Wentz’s elbow soreness calling it “not true.”

At 9:00am, the voice of the Eagles Merrill Reese and 94WIP’s John Barchard joined the 94WIP Morning Show. They talked about some of the free-agent receiver targets the Eagles should be interested in, and both Reese and Barchard like Terrelle Pryor.