Police: Mom Arrested After Child Brings Marijuana To School

FLORENCE, N.J. (CBS) — A South Jersey mother was arrested after police say her child brought marijuana to school.

According to the Burlington County Times, the child of Jessica Sullivan, 26, found a container of marijuana in their backpack while at Roebling Elementary School, and turned it over to a teacher.

School officials called the Florence Police Department around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday following the alleged incident.

Facebook Adds Prevention Resources After Suicides On Facebook Live

The Burlington County Times reports authorities found drug paraphernalia and other controlled dangerous substances at Sullivan’s residence.

Sullivan’s brother, 20-year-old Steven Sullivan, was also taken into custody while police were at the residence. He had an outstanding warrant from Bordentown Township.

He has been charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Teen Arrested After Woman, 72, Found Beaten, Bound 4 Days After Being Robbed

Jessica Sullivan has been charged with possession of more than 50 grams of marijuana, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and other charges.

She has been released pending a court date.

The New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency is investigating the incident.