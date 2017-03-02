Facebook Adds Prevention Resources After Suicides On Facebook Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Facebook is dealing with a rare, but alarming trend: people taking their own lives and broadcasting it on Facebook Live.

The social media network is now doing its part to put a stop to it.

Facebook is launching new suicide prevention tools that it will build into its live feature.

Users will be able to report suicide or self-injury cases.

Live support from crisis intervention programs will also be made available.

Dr. Alexander Niculescu says, “I think we’re in a brave, new world where social media is part of the fabric of society and we need to adapt to that.”

Facebook will also be testing artificial intelligence to help identify warning signs of suicide and self-harm in posts and comments.

Friends who see a user streaming about suicide will be able to contact that person directly.

Facebook will also contact them during the stream to offer resources.