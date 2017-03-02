Teen Arrested After Woman, 72, Found Beaten, Bound 4 Days After Being Robbed

EAST BRANDYWINE Twp., Pa. (CBS) — The Chester County District Attorney announced the arrest of a teenager for the alleged home invasion robbery of an elderly woman.

Officials say the juvenile stole the woman’s credit cards and car then left her bound and beaten in a locked closet for four days.

District Attorney Tom Hogan says, “This juvenile engaged in a brutal attack on the victim, then showed a callous disregard for her life. The charged juvenile is lucky that the victim did not die. If the victim had not been found by her family, the defendant would be facing murder charges.”

Authorities say the juvenile is 17 years old. Officials do not believe the victim and juvenile had any contact prior to this incident.

Officials say the teen was residing at Devereaux Brandywine, a behavioral health facility near where the victim lives, and had escaped from the facility the day of the attack.

The victim told authorities on the day of the home invasion, she left her home from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and discovered someone had burglarized her home and stole her credit cards.

She says she then left her home and went to work.

The victim tells police she returned around 7:30 p.m. and was grabbed and struck. She says the attacker told her, “You’ll be with Jesus soon.”

She said she was then strangled until she lost consciousness.

When the victim did not contact her family for several days, they became concerned and went to her home to check on her. She was found badly dehydrated, malnourished and injured in a closet. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Police tracked where the victim’s stolen credit cards were used and saw one was used in Maryland on the day of the attack. Authorities say the teen is clearly identifiable in video, both emerging from the victim’s car and using her credit card.

Authorities arrested the juvenile on Wednesday.

He has been charged with attempted homicide, robbery, burglary, aggravated assault, strangulation, and related charges.