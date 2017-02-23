At Least 29 Medical Workers Quit Following Del. Prison Uprising

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–More than two dozen medical workers have now quit at Delaware’s Vaughn Correctional Center.
They follow correctional officers who also quit, after this month’s deadly inmate uprising.
“I struggle to know how we’ll keep the facility open if we lose many more officers,” said Geoff Klopp, the president of the Correctional Officers Association of Delaware last week.
The association believes that a staffing crisis is to blame for Correctional Officer Lieutenant Stephen Floyd’s death back on Feb. 1.
Officials now say 29 nurses, nurse practitioners, clinicians, medical assistants, and technicians have quit since then.