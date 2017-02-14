Multiple Delaware Prison Staff Members Quit Since Fatal Standoff

SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) – Families of inmates at New Castle County’s Vaughn Correctional Center are concerned about the inmates safety.
They say phone calls and visits remain restricted, weeks after Correctional Officer Steven Floyd was killed during a hostage standoff.
Some families are concerned some prisoners have been beaten and denied medical care.
CBS 3 reports a total of 17 staff members have quit since the standoff.