Multiple Delaware Prison Staff Members Quit Since Fatal Standoff

February 14, 2017 10:34 AM

SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) – Families of inmates at New Castle County’s Vaughn Correctional Center are concerned about the inmates safety.

16-Year Department Of Corrections Veteran Dies In Delaware Prison Standoff

They say phone calls and visits remain restricted, weeks after Correctional Officer Steven Floyd was killed during a hostage standoff.

Some families are concerned some prisoners have been beaten and denied medical care.

Inmates Calls During Delaware Prison Hostage Situation Reference President Trump

CBS 3 reports a total of 17 staff members have quit since the standoff.

