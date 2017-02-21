BREAKING: At Least 4 Injured After SEPTA Trains Derail Near 69th Street Terminal In Upper Darby| Photos: Chopper 3 Over The Scene

Delaware Prison Warden Placed On Administrative Leave Following Deadly Standoff

February 21, 2017 10:29 AM
Filed Under: David Pierce, James T. Vaughn Correctional Center

SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) – The warden at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna has been placed on administrative leave weeks after a prison standoff left a correctional officer dead.

Warden David Pierce had been at the helm of the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center since August 2013.

16-Year Department Of Corrections Veteran Dies In Delaware Prison Standoff

Deputy Warden Phil Parker has been named acting warden, Delaware Department of Corrections spokesperson Jayme Gravell told CBS 3.

Sources tell WBOC-TV that Pierce’s leave may not be related to the hostage situation from Feb. 1 that ended with the murder of Lt. Steven Floyd, but rather a separate incident that occurred internally at the prison last week.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Regis To Lead Ocean City Parade
Kate And Katie

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia