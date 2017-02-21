Delaware Prison Warden Placed On Administrative Leave Following Deadly Standoff

SMYRNA, Del. (CBS) – The warden at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna has been placed on administrative leave weeks after a prison standoff left a correctional officer dead.
Warden David Pierce had been at the helm of the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center since August 2013.
16-Year Department Of Corrections Veteran Dies In Delaware Prison Standoff
Deputy Warden Phil Parker has been named acting warden, Delaware Department of Corrections spokesperson Jayme Gravell told CBS 3.
Sources tell WBOC-TV that Pierce’s leave may not be related to the hostage situation from Feb. 1 that ended with the murder of Lt. Steven Floyd, but rather a separate incident that occurred internally at the prison last week.