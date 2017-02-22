The Ultimate Sandwich Competition Takes Place At Reading Terminal Market

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There was a big sandwich competition at the Reading Terminal Market on Wednesday.

Elbows up! It was time for a sandwich scramble. Two teams had to create three sandwiches: one breakfast, one lunch and one dessert.

They had to use Reading Terminal Market ingredients and you know I was game!

Representative Dwight Evans was on my team and had his eyes on breakfast.

“It’s important to have breakfast that gives you your energy and for you energy you rely on scrapple. No question about that,” Evans said.

My other teammate was KYW Newsradio’s Hadas Kuznits, who was planning her lunch sammy with some inside information.

Mayor Kenney judged this sandwich showdown and he looked hungry.

With 30 seconds to grab our ingredients, I decided to go with a dessert panini with fudge and nutella on a Philly pretzel, with bananas and coconut flakes. That was until my teammates considered me wrapping my sandwich in a crepe.

Why not? This is a competition. As it heated up in the kitchen, Dwight had his sandwich with scrapple locked and loaded. Hadas was finishing a hot dog salad with avacado and mine was now ready to plate.

While Mayor Kenney tasted each plate back and forth, it was one final point that decided the one team that would get a sandwich sweep.

We did well and even won over the audience on the way to our SWEEP!