‘The Bodyguard: The Musical’ Hits Stage At Academy Of Music

February 22, 2017 4:48 PM By John McDevitt
Filed Under: Academy Of Music, John McDevitt, KYW Newsradio

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “The Bodyguard: the Musical” is touring the country and playing now at the Academy of Music.

The Bodyguard is a Broadway-style musical and a concert where R&B superstar Deborah Cox portrays Rachel Marron, the role Whitney Houston played in the movie.

Cox says Whitney Houston songs trigger a lot of memories.

“We know how many fans there are of her music and so when you see the audience members a light goes on like ‘oh, I remember that song,’ and it brings an overall feeling to the show,” she said. “You are in your seat, you’re watching everything unfold, but you are also part of the show.”

The production is large with all sorts of special effects. Cox says it pretty much hits every emotion for not only cast members, but the audience, too.

“‘I will Always Love You’ is one of the most emotionally driven songs in the show,” she said.

The show runs through Sunday, February 26.

The show runs through Sunday, February 26.

 

