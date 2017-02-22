Tickets Sales Begin For Museum Of The American Revolution

February 22, 2017 3:26 PM By John McDevitt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tickets are now on sale for the new Museum of the American Revolution in Old City opening in April.

There was an on site ticket sale opportunity inside the lobby of the Museum of the American Revolution for two hours before being made available to the public online.

Richard Sperry of Haverford Township is a history buff and purchased tickets for opening day on April 19.

“What’s amazing is that this is something that hasn’t happened sooner,” Sperry said. “To have this be the predominate museum of the American Revolution in the country is really a great thing for Philadelphia.”

And the man who played a leading military and political role in the American Revolution, George Washington, was there enjoying cake with ticket buyers for his 285th birthday.

