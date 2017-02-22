Report: Jahlil Okafor ‘Will Get Moved’ By The Deadline

BREAKING: American Airlines Computer Problems Leads To Ground Stop At Philly Airport

February 22, 2017 9:12 AM By Andrew Porter
Jahlil Okafor, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least one NBA reporter is confident the Sixers will trade Jahlil Okafor by the 3:00 p.m. E.T. deadline on Thursday.

“He will get moved, I can tell you that,” David Aldridge said Tuesday night of Okafor on NBATV. “They’re not going to go into next season with him on the roster and they’re not going to finish out this season with him on the roster.”

Aldridge mentioned the Kings and Pacers as potential suitors for the 21-year-old center. The Kings have already traded DeMarcus Cousins, potentially freeing up minutes for a player like Okafor.

The Pacers were reportedly seeking Okafor as help for Paul George in hopes of making a playoff run in the east.

According to Bovada LV, Okafor is -220 to be moved by the deadline (+155 to not be traded).

Andrew Porter
