Report: Pacers Pursuing Jahlil Okafor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Trade rumors regarding Sixers center Jahlil Okafor continue to swirl.
Related: How The DeMarcus Cousins Trade Impacts The 76ers
Although three teams — the Pelicans, Nuggets, and Blazers — that were reportedly interested in Okafor have already acquired other big men, a new team — the Indiana Pacers — are pursuing Okafor, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.
The Pacers (29-28) are currently sixth in the eastern conference and are potentially looking to add Okafor to a talented nucleus of Paul George, Myles Turner, and Jeff Teague.
Related: Reports: Sixers Discussing Jahlil Okafor Trade With Pelicans
Okafor, 21, was the Sixers third overall pick in 2015, creating a logjam at center with Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel already on the roster. The Sixers sat Okafor for two games before the all-star break because of trade rumors, but he rejoined the team for their Feb. 15th game against the Celtics.