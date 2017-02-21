DEVELOPING: At Least 4 Injured After SEPTA Trains Derail Near 69th Street Terminal In Upper Darby| Photos: Chopper 3 Over The Scene

Report: Pacers Pursuing Jahlil Okafor

February 21, 2017 12:02 PM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Jahlil Okafor, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Trade rumors regarding Sixers center Jahlil Okafor continue to swirl.

Although three teams — the Pelicans, Nuggets, and Blazers — that were reportedly interested in Okafor have already acquired other big men, a new team — the Indiana Pacers — are pursuing Okafor, according to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne.

The Pacers (29-28) are currently sixth in the eastern conference and are potentially looking to add Okafor to a talented nucleus of Paul George, Myles Turner, and Jeff Teague.

Okafor, 21, was the Sixers third overall pick in 2015, creating a logjam at center with Joel Embiid and Nerlens Noel already on the roster. The Sixers sat Okafor for two games before the all-star break because of trade rumors, but he rejoined the team for their Feb. 15th game against the Celtics.

