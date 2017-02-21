How The DeMarcus Cousins Trade Impacts The 76ers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sam Hinkie does it again.

The Sacramento Kings are officially tanking and thanks to Hinkie, the 76ers are going to reap the benefits.

The Kings announced they have traded superstar DeMarcus Cousins and forward Omri Casspi to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Buddy Hield, Tyreke Evans, Langston Galloway, a 2017 first-round pick and a 2017 second-round pick.

The impact for the 76ers on this deal is two-fold.

First, the good news. The 24-33 Kings have now lost Rudy Gay for the season to injury and Cousins via trade. They have reportedly waived Matt Barnes and are reportedly trying to trade Darren Collison and Ben McLemore.

They are going to be very, very bad for the foreseeable future. The Sixers own the right to swap picks (unprotected) with the Kings in 2017 and the own the Kings’ unprotected first-round pick in 2019.

Second, the not as good news. The Pelicans were one of four teams reportedly interested in Jahlil Okafor, who the Sixers have been able to trade. Three of the four teams — the Blazers, Nuggets, and Pelicans — have all acquired other big men now and the market for Okafor is declining.

The Pelicans were very close on a deal for Jahlil Okafor about 10 days ago, offering a similar package except it didn't include Hield. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) February 20, 2017

Bryan Colangelo’s patience (or reluctance) to do an Okafor deal with the Pelicans has incredibly helped the Sixers’ future more than the trade would have. That’s the path that Hinkie paved.