Mackanin Expects Joseph To Come Up Big As Phils Full-Time 1st Baseman

CLEARWATER, Fl. (CBS) — Tommy Joseph is penned in as the Phillies full-time first baseman heading into Spring Training.

“This is the Major Leagues. Your job is really never safe. I guess the only comfort is that I’ve played in the Major Leagues before and I know the job I’m competing for.”

Manager Pete Mackanin is expecting a lot from Joseph in 2017. “I think for a guy to make such a good impression his first year in the big leagues, he showed power, he showed some hitting ability, he’s never really played much first base, but he improved little by little during the course of the last couple months and I think he’s going to show a lot of improvement. I think he’s going to come up big for us.”

WATCH: Lesley Van Arsdall Gets A Hitting Lesson From Matt Stairs

Andres Blanco is the team’s utility man. He carries and infielder’s glove, an outfielder’s mitt, 1st baseman’s mitt and even a catcher’s mitt in his equipment bag. Who knows? There’s a chance he could use all of them off the Phillies bench this season.

Mackanin says Blanco is the best utility guy he’s ever seen.

“That’s a big compliment huh,” Blanco said. “I don’t know. I always say when I talk to people, I just want to do my best and somebody has to do it. I put my best offering and he call me the best utility, well that’s good honor.”