Phillies Surprise Sergeant Francis Manley Jr. On 94WIP

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sergeant Francis Manley Junior just thought he was a part of Tuesday’s 94WIP Morning Show promoting the USO’s #HugAHero campaign.

He had no idea the Phillies were about to honor him with an experience of a lifetime.

Manley, of the Army National Guard and Pennsylvania National Guard, who was with the director of advancement for Liberty USO Kate McCloud, was surprised by Phillies’ director of fun and games John Brazer on the 94WIP Morning Show.

“On the 18th [of March] we play the Pirates, it’s a Saturday,” Brazer said. “It’s a 1:05 [pm] game and I think in order to honor the military and to honor sergeant first class Manly here, how would you like to come down to Spring Training on Friday the 17th, enjoy Saint Patty’s Day, then on Saturday not only go to the game, but you gotta work up your arm and throw out the first pitch?”

“Oh my god,” Manley said. “Yeah, I thought I was just gonna get a hug.”

Manley graduated from Frankford High School in 1996, attended Community College of Philadelphia, and the University of Maryland (online). He’s currently assigned as Platoon Sergeant and enrolled in the Bucks County Community College. He hopes to be accepted into the Nursing program at Holy Family University.