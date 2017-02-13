Brett Brown Using Nicolas Batum’s Guarantee As Motivation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Charlotte Hornets are the coldest team in the NBA.
The Hornets have just one win in their last 10 games (a four-point win over the last-placed Brooklyn Nets), but the team’s second leading scorer Nicolas Batum guarantees they’ll beat the Sixers on Monday night.
“We’re going to win this game on Monday. We will,” Batum told Scott Fowler of the Charlotte Observer.
When Fowler asked if Batum is guaranteeing a win, Batum said, “Yeah.”
Sixers coach Brett Brown is using Batum’s quote as motivation for his team, which has won two straight games.
The Hornets lost to the Sixers 102-93 on January 14th in Philadelphia.