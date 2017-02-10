Hotels Want To Reward Visitors For Baby-Making

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Italy is undeniably one of the most romantic places in the world. Naturally, when couples visit, the mood is often set and now there are hotels in Italy that wants to reward couples for getting caught up in the moment.
Company Wants To Hire Someone To Travel Globe, Drink Cocktails
According to Travel and Leisure, ten hotels in Central Italy are rewarding visitors for baby-making.
The hotels are taking part in the Fertility Room initiative. Any couple that conceives a baby during their stay will be rewarded with a free visit.
Couples will have to present the hotels with a birth certificate proving that the baby was born approximately nine months after their stay at the hotel. You can either get another stay, free of charge, or you can get reimbursed for the earlier visit.
New Poll Reveals The Major Concerns Of The Average American
The mission of the program is to increase a decreasing fertility rate in Italy.