Company Wants To Hire Someone To Travel Globe, Drink Cocktails

February 7, 2017 8:40 PM By Ray Boyd

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — HELP WANTED over at the Absolut Company in Stockholm, Sweden. The company that produces and promotes Absolut Vodka, Mailbu and Kahlúa is in search of a Manager of Sensory Strategy Design.

The company is looking for what it calls a “billion dollar nose.” They want someone with advanced sensory knowledge to help in expanding and promoting their products.

Per Hermansson is the current sensory expert and he made a video explaining the job and his responsibilities. He’s been on the job for over 30 years and sees the sensory industry growing.

Hermansson explained that the job extends beyond just smelling and tasting as we also are visual stimulated by our food and sometimes we even listen to it.

Someone with exceptional sensory knowledge and the ability to travel the world already has two requirements for the role.

