New Poll Reveals The Major Concerns Of The Average American

by KYW’s David Madden

WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ (CBS) — A new national poll gives us a glimpse into what’s really worrying Americans these days.

Monmouth University pollster Patrick Murray asked 800 people from coast to coast just before the inauguration of President Trump to reveal what one thing keeps them up at night.

“The number one concern across the country was paying for health care,” Murray told KYW Newsradio. “25 percent of Americans, one in four households in the country, say that health care costs are the number one concern facing their family right now.”

The last time the question was asked a couple years ago, 15% listed health care on top of their worry list. Job security and the day to day cost of living were next, at 14 and 12 percent respectively.

“Things like terrorism and other things that seem to be really keeping Washington up at night are not the concerns that these Americans say they’re worried about when they sit down at the kitchen table and try to pay their household bills,” Murray added.

Terrorism was a top concern for just 2 percent of those surveyed. And immigration came in at 3 percent.

While partisan politics played a role in many areas, one thing most agreed on was whether Congress was looking out for the average American. 60 percent of respondents felt there was little or no concern for them on Capitol Hill.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percent.