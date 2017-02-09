Zeoli Show Log 02.09.17

February 9, 2017 5:58 PM By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Chris Cuomo, Eric Boehm, Ivanka Trump, Jeff Sessions, Kellyanne Conway, President Trump, Sen. Tim Scott, snow, Stuart Taylor

3pm- S.C. Sen. Tim Scott says he has been called a traitor to his race for having supported Jeff Sessions’ nomination to become Attorney General.

3:15pm- Philadelphia’s big snow storm turned out to be a bust.

3:30pm- During a meeting with several airline CEO’s, President Trump discussed major tax cuts coming in the next 2 or 3 weeks.

3:50pm- Jeff Sessions was sworn in as U.S. Attorney General.

4pm- Author Stuart Taylor joins the show to discuss his new book “The Campus Rape Frenzy: The Attack on Our Due Process at America’s Universities.”

4:20pm- CNN’s Chris Cuomo claims that calling a journalist “fake news” is the equivalent of an ethnic slur.

4:50pm- While making an appearance on Fox News, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway suggested people should go out and buy products from Ivanka Trump’s clothing line.

5:20pm- Eric Boehm, writer at Reason.com, joins the show to discuss how Pennsylvania tax payers are subsidizing the states film industry.

More from Rich Zeoli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Snow Lovers Share Their #CBS3Snow Photos
Getaway Guide To VDay On Slopes

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia