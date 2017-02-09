Zeoli Show Log 02.09.17

3pm- S.C. Sen. Tim Scott says he has been called a traitor to his race for having supported Jeff Sessions’ nomination to become Attorney General.
3:15pm- Philadelphia’s big snow storm turned out to be a bust.
3:30pm- During a meeting with several airline CEO’s, President Trump discussed major tax cuts coming in the next 2 or 3 weeks.
3:50pm- Jeff Sessions was sworn in as U.S. Attorney General.
4pm- Author Stuart Taylor joins the show to discuss his new book “The Campus Rape Frenzy: The Attack on Our Due Process at America’s Universities.”
4:20pm- CNN’s Chris Cuomo claims that calling a journalist “fake news” is the equivalent of an ethnic slur.
4:50pm- While making an appearance on Fox News, Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway suggested people should go out and buy products from Ivanka Trump’s clothing line.
5:20pm- Eric Boehm, writer at Reason.com, joins the show to discuss how Pennsylvania tax payers are subsidizing the states film industry.