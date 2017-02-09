Gregg Popovich Took Spurs To Practice At Palestra: ‘A Real Gym’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gregg Popovich took his team to the Palestra for a practice on Wednesday morning, ahead of the Spurs’ 111-103 win over the 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center.

Related: Tom Izzo To Make First Trip To Palestra

The 68-year-old five-time NBA champion head coach couldn’t resist the opportunity of practicing in the historic Philadelphia gym.

#Spurs practiced at the Palestra this morning in Philly … Popovich loves it..said would be great to play in a place like that often… pic.twitter.com/FJBH55tEY1 — Jabari Young (@JabariJYoung) February 8, 2017

“This is a real gym, not the NBA places we play,” Popovich told reporters on Wednesday. “This is for real. It would be great to play every game in a place like this with the history. So, whenever we get here we do it. So it’s great.

“It’s the acoustics,” he continued. “You hear the ball bouncing, you can hear everybody talking — kinda like Butler Fieldhouse at Indiana. Always good to find a place like this that still exists. They’re dropping like flies everywhere, but it’s still here.”

Related: Gregg Popovich: ‘One Of My Joys In Life To Watch 76ers Win’

The Palestra, which holds just about 9,000 people, opened in 1926 located at 235 South 33rd St. It was home to all of the “Big 5” Philadelphia basketball teams, now it’s just the home for Penn basketball.