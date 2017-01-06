Tom Izzo To Make First Trip To Palestra

January 6, 2017 10:45 AM By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the first time ever, Tom Izzo will step foot in the Palestra.

Izzo’s Spartans (11-5, 3-0) will play against Penn State (9-7, 1-2) at the Palestra on Saturday at 1 p.m. It will be a conference home game for the Nittany Lions, who have six Philly players on their roster.

Tom Izzo to ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt this a “bucket list trip” for him.

The Palestra, which holds just about 9,000 people, opened in 1926 located at 235 South 33rd St. It was home to all of the “Big 5” Philadelphia basketball teams, now it’s just the home for Penn basketball.

Related: Penn State To Host Michigan State At Palestra

The Palestra is widely considered one of college basketball’s most prestigious arenas.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Best 24 Hour Diners In Philadelphia
Getaway Guide To Ski House Cookery

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia