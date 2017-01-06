Tom Izzo To Make First Trip To Palestra

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For the first time ever, Tom Izzo will step foot in the Palestra.
Izzo’s Spartans (11-5, 3-0) will play against Penn State (9-7, 1-2) at the Palestra on Saturday at 1 p.m. It will be a conference home game for the Nittany Lions, who have six Philly players on their roster.
Tom Izzo to ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt this a “bucket list trip” for him.
The Palestra, which holds just about 9,000 people, opened in 1926 located at 235 South 33rd St. It was home to all of the “Big 5” Philadelphia basketball teams, now it’s just the home for Penn basketball.
Related: Penn State To Host Michigan State At Palestra
The Palestra is widely considered one of college basketball’s most prestigious arenas.