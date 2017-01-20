Gregg Popovich: ‘One Of My Joys In Life To Watch 76ers Win’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Brett Brown spent 11 seasons with Gregg Popovich and the San Antonio Spurs.

As an assistant and the Spurs’ director of player development from 2002-2013, Brown and Pop naturally became close.

Now, after going 47-199 in his first three seasons as Sixers head coach amid a complete (and controversial) rebuilding situation, Brown has led the Sixers to a 7-3 record in their last 10 games. The Spurs’ coach couldn’t be happier for his friend.

“It’s one of my joys in life to watch them win basketball games because if there’s any team that deserves it, it’s those guys,” Popovich said of the Sixers via Michael C. Wright on ESPN.com. “They’ve had it really tough for all the obvious reasons, and there’s nobody in our business that is more positive, and more day to day upbeat and ready to teach and love than Brett Brown. He’s a unique, unique guy.”

Brown and the Sixers will travel to San Antonio to face Popovich and the Spurs on Thursday, February 2nd before hosting them on Wednesday, February 8th.