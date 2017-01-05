Joel Embiid Texts Tim Duncan For Leadership Advice

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re a basketball player seeking advice, Tim Duncan is probably as good as it gets.
76ers rookie center Joel “The Process” Embiid — who is averaging an impressive 19.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game in his first season — understands that he needs to be a leader for his young, growing team.
Related: Joel Embiid Wins 2nd Straight Rookie Of The Month As All-Star Campaign Continues
For leadership advice, Embiid will occasionally check in with the former Spurs forward and future Hall Of Famer.
Related: What If The 76ers Drafted Tim Duncan In 1997?
Of course, Sixers coach Brett Brown spent time with Duncan while he was with the Spurs from 2002-2013. Brown even compared Embiid to Duncan, before the start of the season.
If Embiid could even have half of the career that Duncan had — two-time MVP, 15-time all-star, and five-time champion — Sixers fans would be thrilled.