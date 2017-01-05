SNOW ON THE WAY: Quick-Hitting Snow To Cause Travel Disruptions, Slippery Commute | Radar | Forecast | Traffic Map | Code Blue Declarations

Joel Embiid Texts Tim Duncan For Leadership Advice

January 5, 2017 10:16 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’re a basketball player seeking advice, Tim Duncan is probably as good as it gets.

76ers rookie center Joel “The Process” Embiid — who is averaging an impressive 19.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game in his first season — understands that he needs to be a leader for his young, growing team.

For leadership advice, Embiid will occasionally check in with the former Spurs forward and future Hall Of Famer.

Of course, Sixers coach Brett Brown spent time with Duncan while he was with the Spurs from 2002-2013. Brown even compared Embiid to Duncan, before the start of the season.

If Embiid could even have half of the career that Duncan had — two-time MVP, 15-time all-star, and five-time champion — Sixers fans would be thrilled.

