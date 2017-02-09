Appeals Court Refuses To Reinstate Trump’s Travel Ban

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — A federal appeals court has refused to reinstate President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Thursday wouldn’t block a lower-court ruling that suspended the ban and allowed previously barred travelers to enter the U.S. An appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court is possible.

All three judges agreed on the ruling.

MORE: @JanCBS says "All three judges agree…that they're not going to reinstate the travel ban." https://t.co/rrFOPreU0r pic.twitter.com/FK7AEOMhBz — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 9, 2017

Trump responded in all caps on Twitter: “SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!”

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order halting the ban last week after Washington state and Minnesota sued. The Justice Department appealed to the 9th Circuit.

Government lawyers argued that the ban was a “lawful exercise” of the president’s authority and that the seven countries have raised terrorism concerns.

The states said Trump’s executive order unconstitutionally blocked entry based on religion.

The court says the U.S. government hasn’t shown a likelihood it will succeed in appealing to reinstate Trump’s travel ban. It also hasn’t shown that failure to reinstate the ban would cause irreparable injury.

BREAKING: Federal appeals court rules against the government and Pres. Trump's Executive Order, the stay has been denied pic.twitter.com/Z0OCWJZiAH — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 9, 2017

CBS News’ Jan Crawford reports it is unlikely the Supreme Court will intervene at this point since they are still one justice short since Antonin Scalia’s death.

The ban caused chaos at airports across the country when it went into effect, including Philadelphia International Airport.

This is a developing story.