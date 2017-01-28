Syrian Family Turned Away At Philadelphia International Airport

January 28, 2017 4:25 PM By Cleve Bryan
Filed Under: Cleve Bryan, Jim Kenney, Philadelphia, Trump

by Cleve Bryan

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Syrian family was denied entry to the U.S. on Saturday morning at Philadelphia International Airport.

Joseph Assali from Allentown says his two uncles, their wives, and 2 children were stopped after arriving on a 7:40am flight from Doha, QA.

Assali says his father was on his way to pick them up when a customs official called and said not to come.

The Assalis were unable to reach their relatives and didn’t know what was happening until receiving a call from them while on an airplane returning to Qatar.

The family, who are Syrian Christians, were coming to the U.S. after receiving visas in 2016 to legally immigrate, say relatives.

Assali says his uncles were forced to pay for their family’s return flight to Qatar or face being detained indefinitely.

Saturday afternoon, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney issued a statement acknowledging the incident and warning that President Trump’s executive order would cause several more immigrants to be turned away from PHL in the days to come.

“I am sickened by reports that federal officials, without knowledge or cooperation of PHL Airport staff, detained and then turned away two Syrian families. By several accounts, these families waited months to obtain the proper documentation so they could come to our country legally. And still, they were sent back to a war-torn nation that has used chemical warfare against its own people. The Trump administration very well may have just given these families a death sentence,” read Kenney’s statement.

More from Cleve Bryan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia