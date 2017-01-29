‘Let Them In’: Thousands Gather At Philly Airport To Protest Trump’s Travel Ban

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Thousands of people have gathered at Philadelphia International Airport to protest President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

The protesters began waving signs and chanting “Let them in!” and other slogans Sunday afternoon.

Those in attendance were joined by Mayor Jim Kenney, Congressman Bob Brady, Dwight Evans, Councilwoman Helen Gym and others.

The protest was organized by more than 30 organizations, including the Council on American–Islamic Relations, Black Lives Matter Pennsylvania, and Power.

The rally was being held to express the growing frustration and fear stemming from President Trump’s executive order turning away of scores of refugees.

The American Civil Liberties Union earlier said everyone detained Saturday at the airport was being released and no one else would be detained following a judge’s order.

Deputy legal director Mary Catherine Roper of Pennsylvania ACLU said the decision cleared the way for three people detained overnight to continue to other U.S. destinations Sunday, while another person was allowed to leave Saturday night with relatives who are U.S. citizens.

Rope said her organization has no idea how many people who were denied entry simply went back out of fear of the consequences of not doing so.

Protesters also gathered Saturday night at the airport.

