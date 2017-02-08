Some Embrace Snow, While Others Throughout Region Dread Thursday’s Forecast

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Since this snow is likely going to start with rain, PennDOT will not be pre-treating roadways as the rain would just wash it away.

“This is expected to be a wet snow which is easier for us to treat. The bad thing is that it’s heavier and can layer on trees and cause trees to come down,” explained PennDOT’s John Krafczyk.

All Philadelphia Public, Archdiocesan Schools Closed Thursday Due To Winter Storm

For that reason, along with rapid response salting and plowing, PennDOT has called on their network of tree trimmers to be ready. “For this storm, we will have 361 trucks. 179 is all of our department trucks and will be bringing in 182 contracted rentals,” Krafczyk explained.

The epicenter for this storm in our area will be likely be the Lehigh Valley down through Quakertown.

That’s where we found the Tremblay family who just moved back from Florida. They’re hoping to hear about school closures s0oner rather than later.

The Herney family is also gearing up to wake up, with weather completely different than what they’ve experienced throughout the day.

While children might be looking forward to it, for seasoned snow shovelers, the forecast is not all that exciting.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for the latest on the approaching storm: Latest Forecast | Radar | Traffic Map | School Closings/Delays

Download the CBS Philly weather app for iPhones or Androids.