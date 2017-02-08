All Philadelphia Archdiocesan High Schools, Parochial Elementary Schools Closed Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Officials announced on Wednesday that all Philadelphia Archdiocesan high school and Parochial elementary schools will be closed on Thursday, February 9.
The city is expected to experience significant snow accumulation in the early morning hours on Thursday.
There is no word at this time regarding the status of public schools in the city.
On Thursday, Philadelphia and the surrounding area is expected to see 4-8 inches of snowfall. The storm will begin with a brief period of rain in some areas, but will quickly change over to snow as temperatures plummet.
Download the CBS Philly weather app for iPhones or Androids.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for the latest on this winter storm…