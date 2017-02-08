Winter Storm Watch Issued For Philadelphia: The Snow Totals Expected For Thurs Morning | Radar

Joel Embiid To Miss At Least Next Two Games

February 8, 2017 11:50 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Joel Embiid, sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Joel Embiid will miss his the next two games, the team announced.

Embiid will miss his seventh straight game on Wednesday when the Sixers host the Spurs and he will not travel to Orlando for Thursday’s game at the Magic.

Embiid, 22, hyperextended his knee on January 20th against the Portland Trail Blazers. He played on January 27th against the Houston Rockets scoring 32 points in 28 minutes, but has not played since.

The Sixers have lost four straight games. Their final game before the all-star break is on Wednesday, February 15th at the Boston Celtics.

“This is the most unique thing I think we’ve ever seen — at least in my life — in the history of Philadelphia sports,” 94WIP Midday Show host Joe DeCamara said on Wednesday, in regards to the 76ers’ process and the past few years after hearing that Embiid will miss the next two games.

“I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything that even comes close to touching it and from a national standpoint I don’t know that we have, that I’ve seen. This whole counterintuitive, team building thing, whatever! And by the way, I’m not opposed to it. I’m just saying it is counterintuitive. It is trying to win, by losing.”

