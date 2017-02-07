Report: 76ers Interested In Holiday Amid Okafor Rumors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Reports began swirling on Monday afternoon that the 76ers and Pelicans were in serious trade talks regarding Sixers’ center Jahlil Okafor.

According to a report, the Sixers hoped to receive a first-round pick for Okafor. The problem was, New Orleans reportedly wants to lottery protect the pick.

Source: Pick protection is the hold up in Okafor trade to NO. NOP wants to lottery protect, while PHI wants to take it down to top 5-10. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 6, 2017

However, an interesting name popped up in the trade rumors about an hour later. Ex-Sixer Jrue Holiday, who is playing some of the best basketball of his career, is apparently being sought after to rejoin Philadelphia.

Source: Deal will not complete today. PHI wants to re-engage on bringing Jrue Holiday back to PHI. Trade could expand. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) February 6, 2017

A January report indicated the Sixers will “take a hard look” at Holiday, who will become a free-agent after the season. Acquiring Holiday via trade may be a more creative way for Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo and company to obtain the 26-year-old point guard.

Holiday, who has dealt with injuries throughout his career, finally looks healthy. He’s averaging 16.0 points, 7.4 assists, and 1.5 steals while shooting a career high 39.6-percent from three-point range this season.

Over his last 10 games, Holiday has been playing lights out averaging 21.7 points, 8.2 assists, 2.1 steals, and 1.4 blocks in 35.1 minutes while shooting 52.4-percent from the field. In Monday’s win over the Suns, Holiday had 30 points, nine rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and a steal.

The problem is, according to reports, the Pelicans are looking to make a playoff push this season which is more likely with Holiday on their roster than not. The Pelicans, 4-6 in their last 10 games, are 20-32 and 3.5 games behind the Denver Nuggets for the eighth seed in the western conference.