Report: Sixers Will Take ‘Hard Look’ At Jrue Holiday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It would be a complete 360 for The Process.

Jrue Holiday was a 2009 first-round pick of the Sixers and was traded during the 2013 draft by ex-general manager Sam Hinkie for Nerlens Noel and the Pelicans’ 2014 first-round pick.

Now, according to ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Sixers — in need of a point-guard — will take a “hard look” at bringing back Holiday this offseason when he becomes a free-agent.

“That would leave only Sacramento, Philadelphia, New York, and perhaps Orlando as big-money suitors in dire need of a point guard,” Lowe wrote. “The Sixers will take a hard look at Holiday, sources say; he fits what they need around Ben Simmons, and the hilariousness of Philly bringing Holiday back after flipping him to start The Process is irresistible.”

Holiday will turn just 27 in June and despite a slew of recent injuries, he’s finally healthy and playing well. In 27 games (21 starts) for the Pelicans this season, Holiday is averaging 13.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 1.2 steals in just over 30 minutes per game. He’s shooting 42.0-percent from the field, 36.7-percent from three, and 69-percent from the line.

“And Holiday is really good!” Lowe wrote. “He has a calm change-of-pace game, and a nice chemistry finding Davis on the pick-and-roll. He hits enough 3s that defenses have to pay at least token respect. He’s big and physical, with inklings of a useful post game.”

The Sixers have the most cap space in the league, so money should be no hinderance to general manager Bryan Colangelo. Holiday’s 2016-17 base salary is $11.286 million and will be likely looking for a deal worth somewhere in the $15 million range, annually.