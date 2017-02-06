Super Bowl Commercials: What Impressed, What Didn’t

by Vittoria Woodill

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was hard to beat the drama of the Patriot’s historic comeback in Super Bowl 51.

Usually it’s the commercials that everyone talks about on the day after the Super Bowl.

But it appears the actual game scored bigger with viewers this year.

In fact, when CBS 3’s Vittoria Woodill asked folks what ads they liked best, many of them said that overall, they were unimpressed!

“The commercials were a bit over the top over the top,” said one viewer.

“I remember a few, they were terrible,” said another.

But, there were some favorites that stood out.

“Christopher Walken and Justin Timberlake.”

“The Mr. Clean commercial which was, whatever it was, it was so not Mr. Clean.”

Advertisers spent $5 million for a 30 second commercial. Total spending on the ads was expected to be $385 million!