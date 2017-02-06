Boston Newspaper Fumbles Super Bowl Headline, Declaring Patriots’ Loss

February 6, 2017 8:03 PM By Ray Boyd

BOSTON (CBS) — It’s one example of “fake news,” that Patriots fans are happy is not accurate.

An early edition of The Boston Globe was shipped to readers on Monday morning. Some in Florida, who receive the newspaper, got an addition that read “A Bitter End,” as the headline of the top story.

Making The Case For Why Super Bowl LI Was The Greatest Of All-Time

The picture that accompanied the headline showed Tom Brady on the ground; falling after giving up a pick six during the first half of Sunday night’s Super Bowl. The headline alluded to the Falcons continuing their first half dominance to defeat the Patriots to win Super Bowl LI.

The problem is, that didn’t happen.

An epic second half comeback by the Patriots (the largest in Super Bowl history) made that headline false.

