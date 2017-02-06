TRAVEL ADVISORY: Dozens Of Rail Cars Taken Off Tracks After Cracks Found In SEPTA's Market-Frankford Line Cars

Top 10 Super Bowl 51 Commercials

February 6, 2017 8:41 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Super Bowl 51

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Peter Madden, founder and president of AgileCat — a Branding and Marketing Agency in Philadelphia — joined Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Monday to discuss the Super Bowl 51 commercials.

Overall, Madden found the commercials boring. Madden said there were a “few highlights, but for the most part I was bored to death.”

Here are 10 of the best Super Bowl 51 commercials.

10. Airbnb

 

9. 84 Lumber

 

8. NFL Baby Legends

 

7. Terry Bradshaw – Tide

 

“Tide hit it out the park,” Madden said.

6. Melissa McCarthy – Kia

 

“For me, that was a top three,” Madden said. “The special effects were really funny. I thought that was a really, really well done ad.”

5. Yearbook Photos – Honda

 

“Incredible, because it’s a theme we’re all familiar with,” said Madden.

4. Skittles

 

“Here’s the key: you have to keep people watching,” Madden said. “And they just kept people engaged, so I thought it was great.”

3. Mr. Clean

2. Spuds McKenzie – Bud Light

 

“82-percent of people most look forward to animals,” said Madden. “It’s fabulous for Bud Light, bringing him back in a really, really funny way.”

1. Soldiers And Families – Hyundai

 

Read more about how the Hyundai commercial, directed by Peter Berg, was made during the game.

 

 

