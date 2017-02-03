Top 8 Moments Of Wing Bowl 25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There have been 25 Wing Bowls.

Think about that.

For 25 years, Angelo Cataldi, Al Morganti, and the 94WIP Morning Show have been throwing Philadephia’s biggest party which has turned into the biggest non-concert radio event in the world.

Wing Bowl 25 took place Friday, February 3rd at the Wells Fargo Center and there were plenty of attractions. Here are the best.

8. An Eater Proposed And She Said Yes!

What says love more than wings, semi-nude girls, and 20,000 Philly sports fans? Nothing.

Egg Man proposed to his girlfriend. You can read their story here.

7. Molly Schuyler Beats El Wingador in 5-Minute Wing Off

6. Molly Schuyler Breaks Steak Record

After beating El Wingador, she ate 5.5 pounds of steak in 3:17! Insane. Watch it here.

5. Generald Wilson’s National Anthem

Chills warning: @generaldwilson brings the house DOWN, with the help of 20,000 friends. Absolute electric. #WingBowl 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/FRENa0o36j — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) February 3, 2017

Generald Wilson brought the house down a little before 8:00am, when he beautifully sung the National Anthem. A packed house at the Wells Fargo Center eventually joining in.

4. Coolio Performed

In a 76ers jersey! You can watch his performance here.

3. Ric Flair’s Wing Bowl “Woo”

WOOO! Flair was blown away by Wing Bowl.

Me and my agent @LegacyTalentCEO at Wing Bowl. This event is nuts! pic.twitter.com/9msxngW7Gr — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) February 3, 2017

2. Veronica Harwood Judges Wingette Of The Year

Watch Veronica getting ready here.

Hundreds of Wingette Photos here.

Cathrine is the Wingette of the Year.

1. Local Eater Notorious B.O.B Wins

After seven attempts at winning Wing Bowl, Notorious B.O.B ate 409 wings in 30 minutes to become just the third Pennsylvania contestant to ever win Wing Bowl.