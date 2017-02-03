‘Egg Man’ Proposes To Girlfriend At Wing Bowl 25

February 3, 2017 8:07 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Wing Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Nothing says love more than wings, beer, and scantily clad women.

Three-time Wing Bowl contestant Egg Man, better known as Charles Vincent Rifici from Camden, New Jersey, proposed to his girlfriend Debbie White on Friday at the Wells Fargo Center during Wing Bowl 25.

Wing Bowl proposal

Charles Vincent Rifici with Debbie White on the beach.

Rifici, in his late 50’s, was eliminated from Wing Bowl 25 — his third time competing (1999, 2000) in the event. After he was eliminated, Rifici went over to White, who is in her early 60’s, and proposed.

White, despite being from Philadelphia, was attending his first ever Wing Bowl.

White and Rifici began dating on April 23rd, 2014 thanks to Match.com. White has two children, Will and Jaimie, and two grandchildren Michael and Ava. Rifici has three sons Charles, Justin, and Brian.

“I have been saving to propose and spend the rest of my life by her side,” Rifici told CBSPhilly.com. “Deb fell in love with my sense of humor and heart day one. I fell in love with her smile and her voice hour one.”

White and Rifici moved in together in August of last summer.

Rifici says they “both love animals, children, and elderly people — especially since we are two.”

