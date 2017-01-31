Ben Simmons Embraces ‘Fresh Prince’ Nickname

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It looks like we may have found a nickname for Ben Simmons.
With Joel Embiid starring as The Process, of course, it’s only right that the Sixers’ 2016 No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons gets a nickname too.
Fans have been calling the 20-year-old phenom the Fresh Prince, a nickname Simmons embraced on an Instagram post on Tuesday. Simmons captioned a photo with him and Embiid: “TP….x FP.”
FP = Fresh Prince.