Ben Simmons Embraces ‘Fresh Prince’ Nickname

January 31, 2017 2:32 PM By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It looks like we may have found a nickname for Ben Simmons.

With Joel Embiid starring as The Process, of course, it’s only right that the Sixers’ 2016 No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons gets a nickname too.

Fans have been calling the 20-year-old phenom the Fresh Prince, a nickname Simmons embraced on an Instagram post on Tuesday. Simmons captioned a photo with him and Embiid: “TP….x FP.”

TP….. x FP 👑

A photo posted by Ben Simmons (@bensimmons) on

 

FP = Fresh Prince.

 

