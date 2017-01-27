Dom Show Notes 1.27.17

9:00-Electrical Union hanging a banner in Philadelphia, “Welcome Mr. President.”
9:05-Trump speaking on the rise of the murder rate in Philadelphia.
9:20-Protests in Philadelphia against Donald Trump.
9:35-Engineer involved in the Amtrak crash in 2015, is suing Amtrak.
10:00-Senator Pat Toomey joined discussing the Republican retreat in Philadelphia and President Trump’s speech in the city yesterday.
10:20-IBEW 98 leader Johnny Dougherty, joined discussing the Union banner hung welcoming Donald Trump.
10:35-Attorney Jack McMahon joined discussing Kermit Goznell and the March for Life today.
10:45-Lou Gaul takes us to the movies.
11:00-Roger Stone joined discussing his new book “The Making of the President 2016: How Donald Trump Orchestrated a Revolution.”
11:25-March for Life today in Washington D.C.
11:35-Game of the week.