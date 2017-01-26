GOP RETREAT LATEST: Trump Addresses GOP Retreat | Several Hundred Protesters Take To Streets | PHOTOSRoad Closures | SEPTA Service Changes

Anti-Trump, Philly GOP Retreat Protests Continue During Evening Rush

January 26, 2017 9:33 PM By Andrew Kramer
Filed Under: Donald Trump

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A day of Donald Trump protesting carried over into the night Thursday in Philadelphia.

Demonstrators gathered at Rittenhouse Square late afternoon, then marched through town to as close to the Loews Hotel as security barriers would allow. That’s where President Trump met with GOP leaders earlier in the day.

The line of protesters went back as far as the eye could see. Quite the site says Gabor Antalics:

“I’m 48 years old, I’ve never seen Philadelphians turn out in such great numbers. It gives joy to the deepest part of my heart to see it happening.”

His reason for marching…

“If we can change the minds of the GOP, if we can get people to start talking across the aisle, coming to some understanding that this guy’s gotta go, at least his policies.”

Protester Rosemary expressed similar feelings:

After marching to the Loews Hotel, demonstrators head back to City Hall. (Credit: Andrew Kramer)

After marching to the Loews Hotel, demonstrators head toward to City Hall. (Credit: Andrew Kramer)

“Just really unhappy with the President and I want to make my voice heard and be part of the crowd, share what we think.”

She, too, opposes President Trump and his policies:

“I don’t think that anything changes with a single protest but just showing that we aren’t going to be ignored and if you want to say we aren’t really here…we are and we’re gonna keep coming out.”

There was a heavy police presence all throughout the evening.

The Black Live Matter movement put this latest protest together, joined by many other religious and equality organizations.

More from Andrew Kramer
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia