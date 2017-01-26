Anti-Trump, Philly GOP Retreat Protests Continue During Evening Rush

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A day of Donald Trump protesting carried over into the night Thursday in Philadelphia.

Demonstrators gathered at Rittenhouse Square late afternoon, then marched through town to as close to the Loews Hotel as security barriers would allow. That’s where President Trump met with GOP leaders earlier in the day.

GOP Retreat protesting continues tonight. Demonstrators marching to Loews Hotel #loewsprotest @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/iokNVo4azJ — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) January 26, 2017

The line of protesters went back as far as the eye could see. Quite the site says Gabor Antalics:

“I’m 48 years old, I’ve never seen Philadelphians turn out in such great numbers. It gives joy to the deepest part of my heart to see it happening.”

His reason for marching…

“If we can change the minds of the GOP, if we can get people to start talking across the aisle, coming to some understanding that this guy’s gotta go, at least his policies.”

Protester Rosemary expressed similar feelings:

“Just really unhappy with the President and I want to make my voice heard and be part of the crowd, share what we think.”

She, too, opposes President Trump and his policies:

“I don’t think that anything changes with a single protest but just showing that we aren’t going to be ignored and if you want to say we aren’t really here…we are and we’re gonna keep coming out.”

There was a heavy police presence all throughout the evening.

The Black Live Matter movement put this latest protest together, joined by many other religious and equality organizations.