Kenney On Trump’s Comment On Philly Murder Rate: ‘Homicides Are, In Fact, Slowly Declining’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — During a speech at the GOP Retreat in Philadelphia, President Donald Trump commented that Philadelphia’s murder has been steady increasing.

Mayor Jim Kenney released the following statement in response:

“President Trump’s false statements today were an insult to the men and women of the Philadelphia police force—the very same men and women who are working long hours today to ensure his safety. Our police officers have worked tirelessly and with great personal sacrifice to get Philadelphia’s crime rate down to its lowest point in forty years, while also successfully implementing reforms to strengthen police-community relations and uphold the rights of all our residents. Our homicides are, in fact, slowly declining, and while we are not satisfied with even our current numbers, we are handicapped by Republican refusal to enact any kind of common sense gun control and by their obsession with turning our police officers into ICE agents – which will prevent immigrants from coming forward to report crimes or provide critical witnesses statements that can put dangerous criminals behind bars.”

Trump has signed an action that would block federal grants from sanctuary cities, like Philadelphia. But still, Mayor Jim Kenney has said Philadelphia will remain a sanctuary city, at least for now.

He insists the Trump administration will not be able to immediately carry out the threat to pull federal dollars from cities who maintain protections for undocumented people.

