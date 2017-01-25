Phillies’ J.P. Crawford Ranked No. 4 SS Prospect For 2017

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — J.P. Crawford continues to headline the Phillies’ farm system of top prospects.

Crawford, 22, was ranked as MLB Pipeline’s No. 4 shortstop prospect for the 2017 season.

Related: Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins Ranked As No. 9 1B Prospect For 2017

Crawford struggled a bit last season playing in Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Crawford hit just .250/.349/.339 in 123 games in the minor leagues, with 19 doubles, seven homers, and 43 RBI’s.

Still, his ceiling should be exciting for Phillies fans.

“Crawford’s numbers should be digested with the knowledge that he’ll be just 22 for all of the 2017 season,” MLB Pipeline.com wrote. “At some point, he will need to produce, but there are no indicators to suggest he still can’t be an All-Star caliber shortstop at the big league level.”

Crawford has an overall above-average grade of 60 and an fielding grade of 65.

Related: Phillies’ Jorge Alfaro Ranked No. 3 C Prospect For 2017

Crawford joins catcher Jorge Alfaro, first baseman Rhys Hoskins, and second baseman Scott Kinergy as Phillies’ prospects ranked in the top-10 at their respective position, by MLB Pipeline.

The Phillies announced they have invited Crawford to Spring Training this year.