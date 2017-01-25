BREAKINGMassive Sinkhole Opens Up in Cheltenham Twp.

Phillies’ J.P. Crawford Ranked No. 4 SS Prospect For 2017

January 25, 2017 9:11 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — J.P. Crawford continues to headline the Phillies’ farm system of top prospects.

Crawford, 22, was ranked as MLB Pipeline’s No. 4 shortstop prospect for the 2017 season.

Related: Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins Ranked As No. 9 1B Prospect For 2017

Crawford struggled a bit last season playing in Double-A Reading and Triple-A Lehigh Valley. Crawford hit just .250/.349/.339 in 123 games in the minor leagues, with 19 doubles, seven homers, and 43 RBI’s.

Still, his ceiling should be exciting for Phillies fans.

“Crawford’s numbers should be digested with the knowledge that he’ll be just 22 for all of the 2017 season,” MLB Pipeline.com wrote. “At some point, he will need to produce, but there are no indicators to suggest he still can’t be an All-Star caliber shortstop at the big league level.”

Crawford has an overall above-average grade of 60 and an fielding grade of 65.

Related: Phillies’ Jorge Alfaro Ranked No. 3 C Prospect For 2017

Crawford joins catcher Jorge Alfaro, first baseman Rhys Hoskins, and second baseman Scott Kinergy as Phillies’ prospects ranked in the top-10 at their respective position, by MLB Pipeline. 

The Phillies announced they have invited Crawford to Spring Training this year.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Women’s Marches Around The Globe
Science Center

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia