Phillies’ Rhys Hoskins Ranked As No. 9 1B Prospect For 2017

January 20, 2017 10:19 AM By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Phillies prospect Rhys Hoskins is one of the best at his position.

According to MLB.com’s 2017 prospect watch list — which is releasing their full list of top prospects on Saturday, January 28th — Hoskins is the ninth best first-base prospect.

Hoskins, 23, hit .281/.377/.566 with 38 homers and 116 RBI’s in 135 games with Reading Double-A last season.

“Hoskins provides an advanced approach at the plate with considerable raw power from the right side,” MLB.com wrote of the 6’4, 225-pound power hitter.

The prospects are graded on a 20-80 scale for future tools (20-30 is well below average, 40 is below average, 50 is average, 60 is above average and 70-80 is well above average). To be eligible for the list, the players must have rookie eligibility.

Hoskins received an overall grade of 50. His highest grade was a 55 in power.

With Tommy Joseph in line to take over for Ryan Howard at first base, it’s unsure how soon Hoskins will be called upon to contribute in the big leagues.

