Phillies’ Jorge Alfaro Ranked No. 3 C Prospect For 2017

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies have one of the most promising farm systems in all of baseball.

MLB Pipeline recently released their top 10 2017 catching prospects and Phillies catcher Jorge Alfaro came in at No. 3 on the list.

Alfaro, 23, was acquired by the Phillies in the 2015 Cole Hamels trade.

MLB Pipeline gives the 6’2, 225-pound catcher an overall grade of 55 out of 80, with an impressive “well above-average” arm grade of 70.

“There is still work to be done in terms of his pitch selection and plate discipline, which will enable him to tap into that plus raw power more consistently, but he continues to show the ability to drive the ball to all fields,” MLB Pipeline wrote of Alfaro’s hitting.

In 97 games at Reading Double-A last season, Alfaro hit .285/.325/.458 with 15 homers, 21 doubles, and 67 RBI’s in 435 plate appearances. In six games with the Phillies, Alfaro went 2-16 with eight strikeouts and one walk.

MLB Pipeline’s top 100 prospect list will be revealed on Saturday, January 28th.