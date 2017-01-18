Is 30 Homers For Tommy Joseph Fair? ‘Sure, You Could Say It’

By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — 25-year-old Phillies first baseman Tommy Joseph will hit 30 home runs in 2017.

Is that a fair statement?

Angelo Cataldi straight up asked Joseph himself on Wednesday.

“Yeah,” Joseph told the 94WIP Morning Show of the bold 30 home run prediction. “I’m not gonna say I’m gonna do it, but sure you could say it.”

“Tommy Joseph has guaranteed 30 homers in his first full season,” Cataldi joked. “Tommy, that’s a bold statement for a young player.”

Joseph played in 107 games as a rookie last season, sharing time with Ryan Howard. In 347 plate appearances, Joseph hit .257/.308/.505 with 21 homers, 47 RBI’s, and 15 doubles. With Howard no longer with the Phillies, Joseph’s role and numbers should continue to grow.

“Yeah, I think he’s definitely got a shot,” Phillies writer Todd Zolecki said of Joseph hitting 30 home runs on Wednesday’s 94WIP Morning Show. “First of all, he showed the raw power during the season when he came up I think in mid May, and really kind of kept it going throughout the year. But, he really seemed to kind of make some adjustments and figure some things out the last month, month and a half, of the season — and his numbers really improved over time.

“Yeah, if he plays every day — which right now is the plan — I certainly think he’s a guy who can hit 25, 30 home runs. And if he does that, the Phillies are going to feel a lot better about their situation going forward.”